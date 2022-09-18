Omarion focuses on self-help in book, ‘Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy’

Omarion is a Grammy-award nominated singer, songwriter, performer, and actor who rose to popularity in the 2000s as the lead singer of the R&B band, B2K. Throughout his life, Omarion has found different ways to become physically, spiritually, and mentally grounded, which prompted him to write his debut book, Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy, to encourage and inspire others on their journey of peace.

Omarion spoke with rolling out about his book and how we can become unbothered in life.

What inspired you to write this book?

This is book is for the culture. This word and the idea gave shape or form to a posture that I’ve held my whole life. Being unbothered is about emotional intelligence, unbothered is giving yourself space to create the life that you want instead of reacting to life. Being thoughtless, responding to life, and being thoughtful. That’s what being unbothered is all about. I have journal prompts, mantras, yantras, and affirmations. This book is what I would call the power for people that want to create wellness in their life.

How can we become unbothered in life?

The first thing you have to do is to decide whether you want something better, or you want something different. That’s what it starts with. There are some cheat sheets in the book, some breathing exercises, and meditation, and these are tools that I use, that have helped me stay elevated in my challenging times. I would advise everybody to pick up the book because it’s something that you don’t just pick up and read. This is something you go back to and read the journal prompts, and they help you ask yourself, “What do you want?” This is tested, and it’s proven to put you at a higher conscious level.

Improving mental health is a conversation many are starting to have. What can this book do for a person’s mental health?

This is a full circle moment for me because, through all of the ups and downs as artists, you have to ask yourself “Why am I going through this?” For it to manifest into a book and a tool that not only I use, but that can be useful to someone else is an amazing feeling. It took me a year and a half to write this book, so this is the densest work that I’ve ever done, so to be able to inspire, which is the highest human act, feels good. I hope that people will pick this up and utilize it and bring wellness into their life because choosing joy is up to you. You can be mad and upset, but don’t stay there. There’s a very short list of artists that are writing books that are not autobiographical and sit in the space of self-help. I’m so excited to be able to present this to the culture.