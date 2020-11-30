Lenese Callea describes how she came to be a ‘fashion fairy godmother’

World-renowned designer Lenese Calleea, known to the world as the Fashion Fairy Godmother, is on a journey. Lenese Calleea has accumulated two decades of expertise in fashion, design and garment creation.

Lenese Calleea stopped by the rolling out “AM Wake-Up Call” morning show to discuss how she lends her knowledge to the next generation of designers via her class, Fashion Dreams to LIFE, which covers the life of design from production to pricing.

