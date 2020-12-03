Evander Holyfield wants next, says Mike Tyson’s camp gave ‘nothing but excuses’

Evander Holyfield wants a trilogy match with Mike Tyson and isn’t holding back his desire to get his former nemesis back in the ring.

According to multiple reports, the 58-year-old former WBA heavyweight champ is chomping at the bit for a payday and another piece of the self-proclaimed “baddest man on the planet.” The Atlanta native released an official statement on Tuesday, Nov. 1, expressing his interest in a trilogy fight with Tyson, 54, be it an exhibition or not.

“My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses,” Holyfield said. “Now I can see why he wanted a tuneup fight before thinking about fighting me.

“No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it’s on you now. I’m ready.”

After delivering an exceptional performance whereby he made mincemeat of Roy Jones, Jr.’s ribs on Saturday, Nov. 28, Tyson was optimistic about the opportunity to engage Holyfield again.

“Maybe Evander needs to talk to me because every time my business associates talk to his business associates, it doesn’t turn out well,” Tyson said post-fight Saturday. “So, I don’t know. If you could see what we made tonight, if these guys really care about the welfare of Evander, they would have had this fight with Evander. Maybe we’ll do another, but whoever he’s with, whoever is handling him is totally wrong.”

It appears this rematch, one practically every fight fan wants to see in Tyson’s Legends Only League, will be determined by coins. Both Tyson and Jones were guaranteed $1 million apiece, with Tyson being owed another $10 million after pay-per-view buys were delivered.

Holyfield is on record saying he would not enter the ring for less than $25 million.