Snoop Dogg hailed for boxing commentary during Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. bout

Snoop Dogg turned his hand to boxing commentary on Saturday night, Nov. 28, 2020.

The 49-year-old rap star featured on the commentary of the much-hyped bout between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and Snoop kept viewers entertained with his humorous comments.

During the pay-per-view event, he joked: “This s— like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue.

“‘Get your uncle out of it, get him out! Meet me in the backyard, I’m tired of this s—.'”

Snoop openly supported Jones Jr. during the fight, rather than seeking to be impartial in his role as a commentator.

But the rap star’s efforts were still widely praised on social media, with basketball legend LeBron James hailing Snoop on Twitter.

He said on the micro-blogging platform: “My Unk @SnoopDogg is simply the greatest at whatever he does man!! Swiss Army Knife++++++”

Meanwhile, Snoop previously insisted that in spite of his success, he’s determined to remain humble.

The rapper — who released his debut album, Doggystyle, in 1993 — shared: “I never forget where I came from.

“I remember eating a bowl of Wheaties and sharing hot dogs with my brothers, taking baths with my cousin. Not really having much, wearing hand-me-down clothes from my cousin. Waiting to get his clothes that he couldn’t fit no more.

“You know those things inspired me to do what I’m doing now. And once I made it, I always had that reflection in my mind to go back. And I always wanted to help those who couldn’t help themselves because I was in a position to help.”