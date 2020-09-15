Roy Jones Jr. having reservations about fighting Mike Tyson: ‘I made a mistake’

Roy Jones Jr. is nobody’s fool. He watched Mike Tyson run roughshod through the heavyweight division during the ’90s just like everyone else and he sees the former undisputed now – at 54 years old, looking every bit the physical specimen he was back in the day.

As such, Jones told Sky Sports over the weekend that he is now rethinking his decision to engage in an exhibition with Tyson on Nov. 28 in Carson, California.

“When it comes time to fight, we’re going to fight,” Jones said. “If it comes down to bite, we’re going to bite. Whatever has to happen is going to happen. That’s just what it is. He’s still Mike Tyson. He’s still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He’s the bigger guy. He’s the explosive guy.”

Jones is no slouch and was once considered the best pound for pound fighter in the world. He has also turned in some training videos that have sparked some conversation among boxing fans. Needless to say, the response has not been as flattering as the reckless videos that have leaked from Tyson’s camp.

“He’s going to have all the first-round fireworks, not me,” the 51-year-old predicted. “I do have first-round fireworks, but he’s known for more first-round fireworks than anybody to ever touch boxing, other than maybe George Foreman.

“With him having the first-round fireworks, he’ll be against a guy smaller than him, maybe 40-50 pounds smaller than him.”

This could be a ploy. Jones could very well be baiting his bigger, stronger, more powerful opponent into a battle that suits him, boosting his ego because he thinks he can outbox him and ultimately get the W.

Needless to say, Tyson will have one thing on his mind when fight night comes.

“We’re throwing punches at each other,” Tyson said during a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

“This is going to be my definition of fun … broken eye sockets, broken jaw, broken rib. That’s fun to me.”