LeBron James begs hometown cops to solve killing of friend’s sister

LeBron James is calling on authorities in his hometown of Akron, Ohio to quickly solve the fatal shooting of the sister of one of his dear friends.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that Ericka Weems, 37, was shot in the head and killed in her own home on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, according to the Summit County Medical Examiners Office in Akron. Weems is the sister of James’ friend and Cleveland Cavaliers executive Brandon Weems.

Brandon Weems played high school basketball with James at Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary in the early 2000s before becoming the Cavaliers’ director of scouting.

So far, the Akron Police Department does not have any suspects or leads about what led to the victim’s death.

James, 35, took to Twitter on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to implore anyone who may have knowledge of what transpired and who is responsible to come forward.

AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

Ericka Weems was found “unresponsive” in her bed by her sister, Shermaine, on Sunday at about 3:30 p.m. and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Cavaliers also offered condolences to the Weems family in a statement that was obtained by USA Today.

“The entire Cavaliers organization was terribly saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems’ sister Ericka,” Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka.”