Luka Dončić donates to restore Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Dončić has donated $5,000 to repair the cherished mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

The “Mambas Forever” mural, located at the intersection of Main and 14th streets in downtown Los Angeles, was created by L.A. artist Sloe Motions, whose real name is Louie Palsino. The mural originally featured the late Lakers legend holding and kissing Gigi.

Someone defaced Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s mural

According to the police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times, someone spray-painted over most of the mural, leaving only the top of the Black Mamba’s head and the infinity symbol visible to the public.

The juxtaposition of the mural, before and after the defacing, can be seen courtesy of ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

Artist Sloe Motion launched a fundraiser

The Times reported that artist Sloe Motions launched a GoFundMe to restore the painting to its original state. He explained what is needed for complete restoration.

“I am reaching out to the community to help restore the beautiful Kobe & Gigi mural that has brought inspiration and unity to so many,” Sloe Motions wrote. “Your generous donations will go directly towards the materials needed for the restoration process, including high-quality paints, sealants, and other essential supplies.”

Fans expressed indignation at the insult to the late legend and his daughter. “Sad! The level of disrespect is unbelievable! 🥲💔,” one comment said.

“That mural was a symbol of love, loss, and legacy. It’s heartbreaking to see people show so little respect for their memory😢😢,” another user wrote, while a third added that “Anything Kobe and Gigi have to be off limits smh.”

Even someone with limited basketball knowledge conveyed outrage. “I don’t claim to know the rules of the game but anybody in or remotely proud of L.A. should know better. This is Kobe Bryant, the most revered figure in modern Los Angeles and this is absolutely not acceptable.”

Luka Dončić stepped in to restore the painting

When the Slovenian-born Dončić learned of the defacing of the mural, the NBA star donated $5,000 from The Luka Dončić Foundation.

“Kobe is LA. He and Gigi mean so much to this city, to the Lakers organization and to me personally. I’m happy to do anything to help make sure he and his daughter are honored,” Dončić said in a statement, according to People.

The Lakers also honored Kobe and Gigi Bryant

As most sports and pop culture fans know, Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash in the mountains near Calabasas, Calif., a wealthy Los Angeles suburb near Mamba Sports Academy where a basketball game was going to take place. Seven others also perished in the accident.

In August 2024, a statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant was erected in front of Crypto.com Arena, which was known as Staples Center at the time of their deaths.

This gesture by Dončić comes two months after it was announced that a mural of the Black Mamba and Dončić would also be painted in another area of downtown Los Angeles.

Vanessa Bryant also plans to celebrate Kobe

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, recently announced to the media that she’s about to release “Mamba & Mambacita Forever,” a pictorial book featuring stories of more than 100 murals that pay homage to Kobe Bryant.

The catalog is scheduled to be released on Aug. 19, just before the annual Kobe Bryant Day on Aug. 24.