Halle Berry describes ‘divine connection’ with ‘B.A.P.S.’ co-star Natalie Desselle Reid

Halle Berry said she was completely “heartbroken” when she learned Natalie Desselle Reid, who starred with her in the 1997 comedy B.A.P.S., passed away from colon cancer at 53.

The shock of Desselle Reid’s transition on Sunday, Dec. 06, 2020, took Berry’s breath away and left her unable to put into words what she was feeling.

Later, a composed Berry, 54, poured out the contents of her heart for her nearly 7 million Instagram followers, saying she said had a “Divine connection” with the married mother of three children.

“I’m still processing this devastating news – and as I continue to read all of your kind words, memories of Natalie continue to flood back to me,” Berry began.

Berry continued with a nod to legendary filmmaker and actor Robert Townsend, who directed B.A.P.S., for facilitating the actresses’ magical meeting and connection on the set.

“I am forever grateful for that moment. Natalie was one of the most precious people I’ve ever known. The second I met her our hearts were intertwined – we had a connection that was simply unexplainable, and she stayed her same sweet self all the years I knew her.

