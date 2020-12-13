Salt-N-Pepa’s Sandra Denton suing doctor for botched butt surgery

Pepa of the venerable hip-op group Salt-N-Pepa is suing her physician for a series of botched surgeries that were supposed to enhance her buttocks.

Pepa, who was born Sandra Jacqueline Denton in Kingston, Jamaica, says she received bad advice from Dr. David Sayah. The iconic rapper subsequently endured a string of unnecessary and painful surgeries that have left permanent and hideous scarring in and around her gluteus maximus.

Legal documents obtained by The Daily Mail stated that Denton had gotten butt injections after an Uber car accident in 2018 that caused the “biopolymer injections” she previously had in her derriere and hips to shift, leaving her in substantial pain.

Denton was referred to Dr. Sayah for corrective surgery. Instead, according to Denton, Sayah made things much worse.

Sayah, the legal documents allege, alleviated Denton’s pain by removing the biopolymer material and butt implants, and replacing them with smaller ones. However, Denton is accusing Sayah of performing an unsuccessful liposuction procedure which exacerbated the situation and required another surgery.

Denton says the surgery caused her buttocks to harden and knot up. This made it hard for Denton to move around and perform on stage. She says Sayah talked her into a third surgery to finally remove the biopolymer material, but Denton claims the surgeon did not do that.

Finally, Denton went to another doctor who performed an MRI and found a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining.” Therefore, Denton is suing Sayah for lying and disfiguring her for life. Worse, Denton will have to undergo another surgical procedure.