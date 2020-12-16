Singer Jeremih opens up about harrowing bout with COVID-19 (video)

During an interview with Sway’s Universe that aired on Tuesday, Dec. 15, singer Jeremih finally opened up about his harrowing experience with COVID-19.

While promoting his new movie, Merry Christmas Little Mama, in which he shares the screen with fellow Chicago native Chance The Rapper, Jeremih referred to himself as a “living, walking testimony.” He also willingly offered that he had to learn to walk again after some memory loss and other symptoms.

“I was really down bad for the last month and a half that I was in there,” he explained of his time at Chicago’s Northwestern Hospital. “I don’t even remember the day I went in there that’s how messed up I was.

“I had a tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really like in a dream, I woke up two times and all I remember seeing is a white light.”

While being cared for, Jeremih developed multiple inflammatory syndrome, which is a rare cause and effect of the virus. He explained how that affected him in detail.

“All my organs became inflamed. My heart started beating irregularly, my kidneys went out, my liver started to go bad. Mind you, I didn’t know what was going on at the time. I was out.

“Once I was removed from ICU after that week and a half I was going through recovery where I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that stuff. Mind you, I’ve never been to a hospital in my entire life — not for a broken bone, not for nothing. So just to be in there I look at it as a blessing. As crazy as it might sound, I needed to sit down. I needed to take a break.”

Since being delivered from the disease by a capable team of medical experts, Jeremih offered that the downtime provided him an opportunity to reflect, which in turn, has moved him to go even harder than before.

“Whatever I’ve done before now I’m going to do it to the 10th power because it’s a reason why I’m still her,” he said before joking, “I got my voice again, learned how to walk again, now I gotta learn how to run and bust a move like [Chris Brown].”

Peep the interview in its entirety after the jump.