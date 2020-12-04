Singer Jeremih to be released from the hospital after bout with COVID-19

After a potentially life-threatening bout with coronavirus, singer Jeremih is reportedly set to be released from the hospital.

On Thursday, Chance the Rapper shared an update about Jeremih via Twitter as he revealed the singer would be “out the hospital tomorrow (Friday).”

He added, “I am filled with praise right now. I just heard my brother Jeremih’s voice on the phone for the first time in almost a month. … We give all glory to the father in Jesus name.”

I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME pic.twitter.com/gFXbzeQhkg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020

The latest news comes weeks after reports surfaced about Jeremih’s hospitalization due to complications of coronavirus. While the singer was hospitalized in Chicago, it was reported that he was in critical condition and had been placed on a ventilator. On Nov. 19, his agent noted that he had been “pulled off the ventilator” but was “still in ICU in critical condition.”

At the time, Chance the Rapper asked for fans for prayers. While he did not offer another update on the singer’s health, he made it clear that he believes in the “healing power of Jesus.”

Please if you can, take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih. He is like a brother to me, and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus, so if you can for me, please please say a prayer over him.”