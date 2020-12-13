Ashanti supported, knocked for announcing she has COVID-19 hours before Verzuz

Ashanti (Image source: Instagram – @ashanti)

Ashanti received a lot of support but also biting criticism for announcing she had contracted the novel coronavirus just hours before she was to engage in the Verzuz battle with fellow singer Keyshia Cole.

The Verzuz challenge was set to pop off on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 8 p.m. However, on Saturday afternoon, Ashanti told her six million Instagram followers that she had COVID-19.

Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, 40, indicated in the above IG post that she wanted to go through with the Verzuz event as scheduled, despite exhibiting minimal symptoms such as a cough.

However, Verzuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland huddled up with their partners at Apple, and they decided to postpone the event for a month. The Ashanti challenge with Cole, 39, has been moved to Jan. 9, 2021.

Fans noted that Ashanti did choose to go on a trip this past week to Kenya in East Africa, which could have left her vulnerable. The singer did not address that but implored fans to take the pandemic seriously.

“We all go through lessons in life… and hopefully this serves as a lesson that this pandemic is very real… thank you guys so much for all of your love and prayers…Thank you to everyone supporting the verzuz… much love to @keyshiacole ❤️ and we’ll see y’all on January 9th!!! 2021 Women Empowerment 💕💕 @verzuztv @applemusic @femmeitforward.”

Ashanti got a lot of support from her contemporaries as Tamar Braxton, La La Anthony, Kash Doll, Slim Thug and Holly Robinson Peete. But some fans were irked by the timing of the announcement, while others were extremely skeptical, to say the least.

pic.twitter.com/i9qEn3bxRW — The Blocc Luh Me w/ A Deep Reverence (@MelodySymone) December 13, 2020

She was out galavanting when she should have been home. Ppl will not learn will they? — 👑Shanetta👑 (@RegBlackGrl) December 13, 2020

Girl you were in Kenya. I’m surprised you’re surprised 😩 — Alana Branch (@anxious_alana) December 13, 2020

That cough was sus 🤔 — SaintRoyal⚜️ (@SaintRayon) December 13, 2020