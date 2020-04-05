Ashanti’s sister shares graphic domestic violence images; 50 Cent responds

Kenashia “Shia” Douglas, the sister of veteran R&B singer Ashanti, celebrated her 31st birthday by flashing back over her entire life, including the instance when she was the victim of brutal domestic violence.

The scene that caused fans to gasp happened during a 2-minute, 30-second video shared on Instagram TV where Douglas highlights the good and bad from her childhood up until today.

At about the 1-minute mark, Douglas shares clips of herself with a black eye and another with her mouth bleeding with broken teeth as she speaks of heartache and sacrifice.

Douglas’ sister Ashanti, 39, also posted the video for her 5 million IG fans with this loving yet defiant caption: “The next Chapter. My sister is a F—— BEAST! One of the most resilient women I’ve been blessed enough to know. I’m honored to be your older sister..the blood in these veins will NEVER BETRAY. I love you. I’m with you. Always. Happy 31st Birthday. @liltuneshi @wifeofcreation 🎥 @fliphd_life.”

The video created a great deal of interest and repulsion, most particularly from 50 Cent, who then reposted the graphic video on his IG page so his 25.5 million fans could see it. He also captioned it with a fiery question for Douglas’ ex-fiance, Slowbucks, who is suspected of inflicting those cringe-worthy injuries on Douglas:

Slowbucks has yet to respond to the video or 50 Cent’s accusations.