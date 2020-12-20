Barack Obama lists favorite songs of 2020 with Sasha’s help

Barack Obama started a tradition after leaving the White House of listing his favorite songs each year. The former president, 59, and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, 56, have pleasantly surprised admirers with how contemporary their combined musical palates are.

Of course, the former first couple admits they’ve been greatly aided by their millennial daughters, Malia, 21, and Sasha, 19.

Obama gives a special shout-out to his youngest daughter, Sasha Obama, for helping him compile his 2020 list of artists that he listens to, which includes perfromers as diverse as Megan Thee Stallion, 80’s great Bruce Springsteen and Baby Boomer legend Bob Dylan.

“Here are some of my favorite songs of the year,” Obama penned on Instagram. “As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

Among the urban artists that Obama listed for his 34 million IG followers include the monster club-quaker “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion and pop goddess Beyoncé. The 44th president stated that he listened to Lil Baby, arguably the most prolific artist of 2019-2020. Lil Baby dropped the cut “The Big Picture.”

Other songs Obama listed to include “The Franchise” by Travis Scott featuring Young Thug and MIA, “Summer 2020” by Jhené Aiko and “4 My People” by 1990s Atlanta icons Goodie Mob.

Check it out: