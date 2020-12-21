Polo G shows off pictures of his 1st home

Chicago rapper Polo G had a successful 2020 and topped off the year with the purchase of a new home. The Chicago conscious rhyme spitter showed off a clip on Instagram of him standing over a large stairway and making it rain. Happy about his new accomplishment, Polo G posted:

“@ 21yrs old I’m officially A HOME OWNER afta spending hundreds of thousands of dollars paying rent & staying in bnbs I ain’t gatta answer to no b—- a—land lord no more. This literally one of the biggest accomplishments I Eva made in life. I’m tryna just soak this s— in fr. Imma prolly update y’all wit a few pictures once I deck this b—- out but yea man Capalot Estates Lol Young Boss S—.”

Polo G had a huge year with the release of his critically accliamed sophomore project The Goat and was named a member of XXL Magazine’s 2020 Freshman Class. He also bossed up this year and partnered with Columbia Records to launch his Only Dreamers Achieve label and was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 music list, alongside the likes of Roddy Rich and Lil Baby.

The price that he charges for features also went way up from $200 to $85K, which would explain his rise from Chicago’s inner city to buying a mansion elsewhere. In October he Tweeted, “Features 85 Rackzz but the prices keep going up. I remember doing feature fa 200$. Grind Neva Stop.”

Rounding out the year, Polo G also hopped on Da Baby’s mini-project My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G) in November along with Meek Mill, Toosi and No Cap. While The Goat has already reached certified platinum, the Windy City MC has been spotted in a few studio sessions working on his third project. A collaboration with the Migos is also said to be in the works.