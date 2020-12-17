Lil Baby throws birthday bash for George Floyd’s daughter Gianna

Lil Baby paid the ultimate homage to George Floyd and his daughter by making her the guest of honor at her own birthday bash.

This was the case of having one of the biggest artists of the year getting involved with what turned out to be one of the biggest stories of the year, the abrupt passing of Floyd on Memorial Day 2020.

The 26-year-old rapper, born in Atlanta as Dominique Armani Jones, sponsored the Pink Hotel’s elaborate bash for Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, who was hosted by Lil

Baby. The “Bigger Picture” rapper uploaded the event onto his Instagram story and was captured by No Jumper and CBS46 News.

Baby planned the soiree with Floyd’s best friend and doppelganger, Stephen Jackson, in conjunction with Ericka and William Platt of Atlanta’s Restaurant Ten and Rosie’s Café. It was planned back in July when Gianna first visited Rosie’s Cafe. The organizers wanted to make Gianna’s first birthday without her father momentous.

The plan worked to perfection. Seven-year-old Gianna said she was pleasantly surprised to have such a party for her and her girlfriends and to be feted by notables including Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington, as well as Baby, Shaquille O’Neal, rapper Future and his children. The children of Rashard Brooks, the man who was killed at a Wendy’s restaurant by Atlanta police on July 12, 2020, was also in attendance.

“Georgie look at these smiles. We got u bro,” Baby captioned an Instagram story of Gianna getting a pedicure at the bash. “Real ones do real things. Salute to @lilbaby_1 for making sure @_giannapinkfloyd had a birthday to remember. Super Solid. #justiceforgeorgefloyd.”

Gianna conveyed her gratitude on the IG page as well. “L.o.l Surprise Birthday Party 🥳 Thank you so much @lilbaby_1 for coming and help me celebrate my 7th Birthday 🥳 🎂🎁🎊.”

