Lil Baby fans say he was robbed of ‘Artist of the Year’ at BET Hip Hop Awards

When Megan Thee Stallion’s name was read off as the “Hip Hop Artist of the Year” at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, throngs of Lil Baby fans went ballistic.

Lil Baby fans said he got robbed because he had, by far, the best credentials in 2020 and should have won the award in a landslide. Lil Baby collected 13 platinum and 16 gold RIAA certified songs in a single year. Two of his albums, Harder Than Ever and My Turn, went platinum, while Street Gossip and Too Hard went gold in 2020.

Despite having a phenomenal year, Megan Thee Stallion won out in the category that included DaBaby, Drake, Future and Roddy Ricch.

Megan’s banner night also included awards for Best Collaboration for “Savage (Remix),” featuring Beyoncé, as well as Hustler of the Year. Lil Baby took home the award with the Impact Track nod for his anthemic record “The Bigger Picture” that focused on the many Black victims of police violence.

In total, Megan had two mega-blockbuster No. 1 singles in 2020, including what may be the single of the year, “WAP.” That was a duet with Cardi B that not only set records with 93 million streams in one week, but was also the first female collaboration rap record to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Megan summarily posted her distinction for her 17 million Instagram followers.

Neither Megan nor Lil Baby have spoken publicly about the contrived controversy. But many Lil Baby fans are outraged and poured out their hot emotions onto Twitter:

How Megan thee stallion win artist of the year over lil baby and Roddy Rich? 🤔🤔🤔 — dar (@mister_D05) October 28, 2020

HOW TF MEGAN THEE STALLION GET ARTIST OF THE YEAR AND NOT LIL BABY ????????? pic.twitter.com/5BLnj7LLPQ — SHÁYATEE (@pryncessshayaa) October 28, 2020

I don’t understand how Megan Thee Stallion won over Lil Baby. It doesn’t even make sense 🥴😖 — AA (@aaconceptt) October 28, 2020

Congrats to her, but real talk…Lil Baby and Pop Smoke got robbed — 🇸🇱 (@ALabosette) October 28, 2020

I heard @theestallion beat @lilbaby4PF for Hip Hop artist of the year… lmaooo. Didn’t bros album go platinum 2x in the same year? @BET — Canon Jones (@stephenxmichael) October 28, 2020

I love Meg but artist of the year 👀 ??? When Lil Baby and Roddy dropped one of the best Hip Hop albums this year 😅 all the others are well deserved 👏🏾 — Pantsi (@__kamogelo__) October 28, 2020