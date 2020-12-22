Lil Wayne questions Grammy snub

Lil Wayne isn’t feeling The Recording Academy right now after claiming that he wasn’t invited to the 63rd Grammy Awards taking place in January 2021. Wayne is a five-time Grammy Award winner and can’t understand the overlook. The Young Money boss took to Twitter to voice his grievances.

“As an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder. Is it me, my music, or just another technicality?” he wrote. “I look around w respect & wonder competitively am I not worthy?! Then I look around & see 5 Grammys looking back at me & I go to the studio.”

Weezy’s 13th album, Funeral, debuted at No. 1 in January and didn’t receive any nominations. Despite the setback by the Grammys, Lil Wayne still had a monstrous year and also dropped his No Ceiling 3 Mixtape hosted by DJ Khaled last month. Returning to MC form, Wayne kicks a barrage of verses over instrumentals from tracks like Young Thug’s “Bad Bad Bad,” Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” Pop Smoke’s “For The Night” and Lil Baby’s’ “We Paid.”

However, 2021 still may be a challenge for the New Orleans rapper, who pleaded guilty to federal gun charges earlier this month. Wayne was accused of possessing a loaded weapon while on a private jet. A gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun was discovered, too, along with six rounds of ammo and a bag containing cocaine, ecstasy, oxycodone and $26,000 cash. He dodged the drug charges, surprisingly.

Wayne’s next court appearance is Jan. 28, and he could face up to 10 years in prison, but that will be highly unlikely with the plea deal. Maybe his partner 45 can give him a pardon and make the charges disappear, too, on his way out of office since Wayne campaigned so hard for him during the presidential election.