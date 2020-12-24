Dr. Dre’s prenup agreement revealed during divorce proceedings

Divorce proceedings for Dr. Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young continue to play out in front of the public, and the couple’s prenuptial agreement has been revealed. According to TMZ, “all property that they acquired from the beginning of the 1996 marriage is separate – what he acquires is his, and what Nicole acquires is hers.”

Young, however, didn’t waive her right to spousal support, which still could lead to a huge payout after nearly 24 years of marriage. She currently is seeking $2 million a month in spousal support. The couple has two adult children together — a son, Truice, and a daughter, Truly.

Dre’s lawyer Laura Wasser revealed in court documents that the billionaire producer already pays all Young’s bills voluntarily since they split and pays for their Malibu estate where she resides. He also pays for security and has a messenger deliver cash when she needs it.

Dre has been fighting the $2 million-a-month spousal support request, and his CPA filed a declaration stating that her monthly expenses only total $293,306.

As the divorce proceedings play out, it’s also been revealed that Young’s lawyers are seeking $5 million from Dre in attorney fees. Dre isn’t feeling that either since he’s reportedly paid nearly $1 million so far for her attorney fees voluntarily, and the sum equates to more than he’s paid for his own legal representation.

Young has claimed that the couple’s prenuptial agreement was invalid after Dre allegedly tore it up after they were married.

While Dr. Dre deals with his relationship drama, the hip-hop mogul continues to move forward and keeps the business deals going. He and business partner Jimmy Iovine along with fellow producer DJ Pooh make cameo appearances in the new Grand Theft Auto Online game called ” The Cayo Perico Heist.” The game was released on Dec. 15, 2020.

Flip the page to check out a clip of Dr. Dre, Iovine and DJ Pooh. (Warning: NSFW)