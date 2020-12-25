Invest Atlanta SVP Alan Ferguson explains how healthy habits boost productivity

Alan Ferguson, who serves as senior vice president of Invest Atlanta, led multiple discussions at the recent Peace and Purpose Retreat which was held virtually Dec. 4-6, 2020. The panels ranged from tools and parameters needed for purchasing a home to economic development in urban communities. Both conversations were well-needed discussions to equip our community with pertinent information. We recently sat down with Ferguson to discuss what peace and purpose mean to him.

What was the title of your panel session?

Finding Your Way Home: Homeownership in 2021

How do you define your purpose?

My purpose is to help others live a productive existence, to help others where and how I can.

What tools and processes do you use to find peace?

I meditate and self-reflect quietly [for] at least 10 minutes every day.

What is your diet and exercise regimen?

I drink at least 64 oz. of water daily and I exercise five days a week — three times at the gym and two times during walks.

What are some of the things you do to help you renew your mind, body and soul?

I listen to music, read and study voraciously to feed my mind and soul.

What is one of the most sacred places that you like to travel to, to find peace and why?

I travel to my grandparents’ home in southwest Georgia, which is the birthplace of my mother and also where she met my father. It is where I spent my summers as a child. It reminds me of how blessed I am and we are.

What is your favorite song or book that brings you peace?

“Jesus Is Love” by Lionel Richie