Invest Atlanta CEO Eloisa Klementich rolls out grants to help small businesses

Small business owners in Atlanta who have been impacted by the global health pandemic now have a new opportunity to receive grants of up to $50,000.

The new Resurgence Grant Fund, which provides reimbursable grants to approved businesses, is part of $88 million the Department of the Treasury has given to the city of Atlanta through the federal coronavirus relief bill.

Of that $88 million, Invest Atlanta has received $22 million. Rolling out spoke with Eloisa Klementich, the president and CEO of Invest Atlanta, about requirements and the application process.

What are the requirements for small businesses to receive grants from the Resurgence Grant Fund?

These are grants, not loans, and they can be used for any business that has suffered or had a negative economic impact as a result of COVID and what they have to do to be able to do business in the future. That is key to this grant. If you have a small restaurant, and you are going to have to physically move your booths around so that you can now have 6 feet of social distancing, those expenses would be covered. It’s anything that you need to do to prepare post-COVID.

If you look at the CDC and OSHA, they give a direct list of things that need to be done to not only ensure the safety of your employees but the safety of your customers. All of those expenses will be covered because you are taking these measures to be able to survive in the post-COVID [economy]. Every business in the city of Atlanta will have an opportunity to apply for up to $50,000. There are two components: the $40,000 will be a direct cash infusion to pay for any of the examples that I provided, and the additional $10,000 is for technical assistance.

