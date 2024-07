Cast members from the “House of Fire” spoke to rolling out about their enthralling, visually spectacular, and drama-filled unscripted series that reveals the underground drag ballroom dance scene. Premiering on WOW Presents Plus, “House of Fire” offers a rare and unvarnished glimpse at the next generation of drag ball competitions that first entered the American lexicon in the early 1990s via the culture-shifting documentary Paris is Burning.