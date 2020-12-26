D. L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer have a new project in the works

Kings of Comedy D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer are reuniting for an upcoming television dramedy series titled “Johnson.”

The show will air on Bounce TV and stars Hughley, Thomas Q. Jones, Deji LaRay, Philip Smithey, Derrex Brady, Khalilah Joi, Terri Abney and Rosa Acosta.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “ ‘Johnson’ follows life-long best friends — all with the same last name of Johnson — as they navigate love, friendship, heartbreak and personal growth.”

Cedric the Entertainer and his business partner Eric Rhone’s A Bird & A Bear Entertainment produced the new show along with LaRay and Jones’ Midnight Train Productions. Cedric is also one of the executive producers of the dramedy which will premiere next summer and is currently filming in Atlanta.

LaRay, who’s also the creator of the series, said in a press release, “Black people are not monolithic and we as Black men can be very complex. We want to peel back those layers on the show and give women an inside look at why men do and say the things we do. While our lead characters are specifically speaking from the Black man’s point of view, they truly represent all men. Our goal is for men and women to have a better understanding of each other when they watch the show.”

Jones added, “We created this series because we weren’t seeing anything like it on television. Insecure and Sex and the City and other shows capture the beautiful essence of friendship among women, but it’s harder to distill that for men.”

Bounce TV will also premiere Vivica A Fox’s new series next year called “Secrets of the Salon.” Bounce described the series in a press release calling it a comedy that “chronicles the lives, loves, and relationships and daily web of gossip that finds its way into an Atlanta hair salon.”

“Secrets of the Salon” will also star Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter.