Salt-N-Pepa biopic dropping in January (video)

Lifetime will debut the biopic of the groundbreaking female hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa on Jan. 23, 2021. Salt-N-Pepa will chronicle the group’s historic rise in the male dominated rap game and is directed by Mario Van Peebles. Queen Latifah is also one of the co-producers of the project. Lifetime released a statement describing the three-hour show that reads:

“The miniseries Salt-N-Pepa follows the story of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl James and Sandra Denton as they fall into the world of rap and hip-hop, after recording for a song for their friend Hurby Azor.

“Salt-N-Pepa made a huge impact in hip-hop by being one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look of hip hop and unafraid to talk about sex and share their thoughts on men. Salt-N-Pepa became the first female rap act to go platinum and experienced ground-breaking success with multiple awards, including a Grammy, paving the way for all female rappers to follow. The miniseries will also feature their greatest hits like ‘Let’s Talk About Sex,’ ‘What a Man,’ ‘Shoop’ and ‘Push It,’ among others.”

Laila Odom has been cast to play Pepa, while G.G. Townson and Monique Jasmine Paul will portray Salt and DJ Spinderella. Cleveland Berto has been cast as their producer Hurby “Luv Bug” Azor while Jemel Howard will play rapper Treach from Naughty By Nature, who was previously married to Pepa.

A special will air immediately following the premiere featuring the rap icons and hosted by comedian Loni Love.

In related news, Salt-N-Pepa will be among the 2021 Special Merit Awards recipients at the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Queens, New York, trio will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for their groundbreaking hits and breaking down barriers for women in hip-hop. Some of the other Special Merit Award recipients will include Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, jazz legend Lionel Hampton and the late singer Selena.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will air on Jan. 31 on CBS.

