Loni Love donates money to food bank after jokes on her terrible toes (photos)

Comedienne Loni Love takes self-deprecation to another level. She unfurled her foul feet for the ‘Gram knowing she was going to be stomped into the pavement by many of her 1.5 million IG followers.

Abject boredom and cabin fever have become pervasive and celebrities are coming up with quirky ways to entertain themselves and their equally-anxious fans during the shelter-in-place directives.

Love, a co-host on the hit daytime TV show “The Real,” is obviously being victimized by the inertia of self-quarantine and social distancing, so she startled her fans with posting the unsightly photo of the digits on her feet.

Before the herd of jokesters could stampede over to her IG page and shade her, Love made sure she clowned them first.

Fellow “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mae had the joke of the day when she mocked her friend: “Toevid 20 yall 😫.”

Another follower said, “that pinky toe looked like it survived every piece of furniture and natural disaster known to man😂.”

“She need to call DOCTOR FOOT!!”

“Not them yabba dabba doo stompers😂”

We don’t know who had more fun making fun of her feet, Love or her fans.

“Yeah I showed my daughter and oh — they need a detox,” one fan howled.

“This the worst challenge ever😭,” said another.

“I Do Not Wanna Be Seeing Feet All Down My Timeline😂😂”

When Love was asked, “Ummm loni where is your pinky nail?” Love retorted with, “I don’t have one!!”

“Please throw in the TILE! Toe in the tile! 😩”, another person said, mocking the grammatically-challenged Tyrese who told Teddy Riley to “throw in the tile” during Riley’s ill-fated IG Live battle with Babyface.

After a while, Love decided to engage in philanthropy in honor of her struggle toes, noting that she’s donating $2,350.00 to LA Food Bank.