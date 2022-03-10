‘The Real’ talk show getting canceled?

Another popular daytime talk show is maybe becoming a casualty of the always fluctuating times and fickle audience.

‘The Real” is reportedly heading for cancellation after thriving for eight seasons, according to The Jasmine Brand. The show is currently co-hosted by singer Adrienne Bailon, comedian Loni Love, Jeezy’s wife Jeannie Mai, and actress and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Garcelle Beauvais. TV star Tamera Mowry-Hansley, reality star Tamar Braxton and comedian Amanda Seales also served in hosting capacities in previous years.

There is no word about why “The Real” will conclude, but the entertainment publication sites declining ratings as a possible reason.

The origins of the talk show began humbly, with “The Real” receiving a trial run back in 2013 and then going full blast in 2014 after garnering positive feedback from the viewing public.

This bit of news comes on the heels of the actual news that Nick Cannon’s self-titled talk show has been canceled, effective immediately, after only six months on the air. Cannon has yet to respond to multiple media inquiries.