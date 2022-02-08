Garcelle Beauvais criticizes Thandiwe Newton’s apology to dark-skinned women

Actress Garcelle Beauvais is looking askance at Thandiwe Newton’s apology to dark-skinned actresses during the latest episode of “The Real” daytime talk show.

Beauvais, who is also a star on the hit reality show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” recently joined “The Real” alongside Lonnie Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Adrienne Haughton.

Love, who is the de facto lead host, began by posing a question regarding the reasoning behind Newton’s mea culpa.

“Actress Thandiwe Newton … broke down when explaining the prejudices against dark-skinned women in the industry,” Love began. “She even went on to issue an apology on behalf of fair-skinned women. While many understood where she was coming from, others felt the apology should not be coming from her. Ladies, especially you Garcelle being an actress, how do you feel about this?”

Beauvais seemed skeptical of Newton’s authenticity right off the rip. “Is she promoting something?” she asked.

Beauvais questioned Newton’s motives.

“Because I feel like she’s been in the industry for so long now she’s speaking out when this is supposed to be her last movie as an actress in this industry, right?” Beauvais continued. “I just feel like, when she was coming up a lot of things went to her because she was fairer skinned, because she was British and had that kind of side and I feel like if she felt that way and she says in her interview that her mom is dark-skinned. And therefore she feels that, she feels strongly now, but why were you taking those roles back then?”

Others on Twitter ripped into Newton for her contrition and her sense of privilege.

"Taking their men." 🤣🤣🤣 What on Earth did I just watch??! #ThandiweNewton https://t.co/eH6woaieVP pic.twitter.com/0rb5icR6xB — Llewellyn Devereaux – Genius 𓋹 (@MasterLui_) February 4, 2022