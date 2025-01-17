Wendy Williams’ friends set up GoFundMe for independence

Friends of Wendy Williams have set up a GoFundMe account to help the former talk show queen obtain independence from her allegedly tortuous conservatorship.

Friends of the Williams Family organized the fundraiser, which seeks to raise $50,000. More than $10,000 has been raised from 449 contributions as of Thursday, Jan. 16.

The fundraising page states that “a GoFundMe fundraiser is being urgently organized to assist Wendy Williams’ family in expediting her return to her rightful home in Florida.”

It continues, “For far too long, Wendy has faced the challenges of being unjustly placed under guardianship and labeled as incapacitated, despite her strong will and determination to live her life independently.”

The GoFundMe has gained steam since Williams’ explosive interview on “The Breakfast Club” where she likened her experience to being in a “prison.”

Williams denied her guardian’s claim that she was incapacitated and could not reason for herself: “I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I’m saying? But I feel like I’m in prison. I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s, and 70s … There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

Williams equated her guardians’ care to “emotional abuse,” and her niece, Alex, said her aunt stays in a small bare room with only one window that doesn’t provide sufficient sunlight. Williams also said that she is fearful that she will not be able to visit her father for his 94th birthday.