Jeannie Mai requests prenup with Jeezy not to be enforced

Jeannie Mai Jenkins has made another strategic move in her increasingly hostile divorce from estranged husband, Jeezy.

The former host of “The Real” has asked a judge not to enforce the one-time happy couple’s prenup as she claims she didn’t have enough time to thoroughly look over the agreement that she signed just five days before their 2021 wedding.

According to documents obtained by People, Mai believes that the “abbreviated negotiation window” is cause for “significant concerns about the adequacy and thoroughness of the due diligence process, and each party’s ‘full and fair disclosure’ of their financial positions.”

Mai’s filing also claims that the “compressed timeframe” given to her made it “inherently challenging, if not impossible” to “engage in comprehensive due diligence.” Additionally, Mai accuses Jeezy of not providing “a transparent and detailed view” of his “assets, liabilities and overall financial standing.”

The 45-year-old media personality is formally requesting the judge to deny Jeezy’s motion to enforce their prenup until her attorneys have “thoroughly completed” their investigation on the matter.

Mai’s attempt to have the prenup not enforced is something of a 180-degree turn from her stance of a few months back when she filed a motion asking the court to enforce the part of their prenup that addressed infidelity as she believes the “Seen It All” rapper was unfaithful in their marriage.

At the time, Mai said she believes she’s “entitled to a divorce from her husband on the grounds that the marriage is irretrievably broken” and she doesn’t “wish to specify herein at this time in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly.”

Per court documents, the infidelity section of the prenup specified that if either of them “engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communication, including but not limited to, texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or direct messages, it shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party as specified in said prenuptial agreement.”