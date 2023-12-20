Jeannie Mai says Jeezy’s firearms endanger their daughter

The accusations being hurled back and forth between Jeezy and his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai Jenkins are escalating as their very public divorce proceedings are getting messier and messier.

While answering calls that she is “gatekeeping” their daughter Monaco from him, Mai Jenkins has made explosive new allegations in a court filing that she is concerned for their child’s safety when she is with Jeezy because of his firearms according to People magazine.

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past, as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being,” the court filing reads.

“These requests are grounded in Ms. Jenkins’ genuine concern for the parties’ daughter’s safety and security,” it goes on to say. “Especially when under the care of others and traveling across the country, and are reasonable protective measures, not an attempt to restrict Mr. Jenkins’ access to their daughter.”

In November, the “I Might Forgive…” rapper filed a motion in Fulton County court stating that he and Mai Jenkins had “agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023” but because of her gatekeeping the agreement was “becoming increasingly less feasible.”

“The lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the child (Monaco), and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody,” Jeezy’s statement read.

Since Jeezy filed for divorce from the former “The Real” host in September after two years of marriage, the pair have exchanged accusations in the open including Mai Jenkins accusing Jeezy of infidelity.