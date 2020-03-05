Loni Love roasted for saying Black women ‘don’t know how to eat’

Loni Love has assumed a new role as an ambassador for Weight Watchers and took a moment this week to share her findings with her co-hosts on “The Real.”

While on camera, in front of people, many of whom were Black women, Love shared a variety of foods including salmon, turkey bacon and ice cream, which are all a part of a points system provided by Weight Watchers WW program. The goal for the daily diet is to amass a total of 36 points and Love’s co-hosts, which include Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, and Amanda Seales, took their respective turns at guessing how much each food item was worth.

Neither of them exceeded 36 points, which apparently caused some deep reflection for Love, who eventually broke down and wept.

“Let me tell y’all, I did not know how to eat,” she said as tears began to stream down her cheeks, “Growing up in the projects, we just had to eat what we could. I know it sounds funny, but a lot of women in the African American community, we don’t know how to eat because we grew up that way.”

Love was visibly emotional while speaking on the subject — apparently one that hit home. Upon collecting herself, she thanked her partner before encouraging the collective female masses to join her in the fight to shed pounds and live life by healthier standards.

“Thank you to WW because we wanted to do this to help our brothers and sisters,” she said, “everybody but especially I see ya’ll out there. I see ya’ll at my comedy shows and ya’ll like we need to get healthier and that’s the reason why we’re doing this just to make ya aware of what’s happening in the community. You can eat and not starve and you can still lose weight.”

So according to Loni love growing up in the projects means that your gonna be fat….. pic.twitter.com/V3TY8LuvlX — Beautyy ♥ (@KeyetteeLovesU) March 5, 2020

