Loni Love blasted for saying Black men cheat on Black women because of slavery

Loni Love at the “Peppermint” World Premiere at the Regal Cinemas L.A. LIVE on August 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Shutterstock.com / Kathy Hutchins)

Loni Love continues to face a backlash after claiming Black men do not know how to be faithful in relationships. During the Jan. 9 episode of “The Real,” the co-hosts were discussing Joe Budden’s reactions to Kevin Hart’s past infidelity.

Love, who currently has a White boyfriend, chimed in by saying Black men are ill-equipped to handle a faithful relationship.

“I don’t speak for the Black community by I do think that a lot of Black men, they really don’t know how to have true, faithful relationships,” Love said. “They think because they have money, they have power, that they can treat women any kind of way.”

Adrienne Bailon chimed in by saying all men have an issue with cheating. “I think sadly, in so many cultures, that is the whole machismo thing. That goes across the board,” Bailon said.

Love then blamed Black men who cheat on slavery. “No, it’s not across the board because what is happening is that we are still dealing with the point of slavery,” Loni continued. “And we are descendants of slavery and because our families were broken up, we still do not have an idea of how to have togetherness because our families were broken up.”

Love’s comments have since gone viral and Black Twitter has responded.

 

A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.





