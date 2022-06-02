Jeannie Mai introduces infant daughter Monaco to public for 1st time (video)

Jeannie Mai Jenkins has finally shared images of her infant with her fans for the first time since delivering her and Jeezy’s daughter Monaco in January 2022.

The host of “The Real” discussed her post-partum journey on her YouTube show, “Hello Hunnay,” and gave details on the best breast milk pump machines to feed a baby.

Afterward, Mai Jenkins shared photos and videos of baby Monaco Mai Jenkins from the time of her entry into the world at the hospital, along with images of her husband, rap mogul Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins.

Monaco was brought out by Mai Jenkins’ mother in an animal print outfit. Before Monaco was revealed live, Mai Jenkins got emotional because she was both scared and excited.

“… Please excuse the nerves,” Mai Jenkins said while fighting back tears. She says the outside world and social media can be extremely judgemental. “The new mom anxiety is real and I wasn’t prepared for the hit of it.”

The television personality also elaborated on why they named their child after the French city of Monaco.

“It’s special because it’s the first place Jay and I traveled to when we were dating, and it was the first place we ever established what was going on with us,” she said.

Later in the episode, while showing off the nursery, Mai Jenkins explained that the baby’s room has the theme of the city of Monaco.

“This picture was taken in Monaco, France, which is why this nursery is themed after Baby J’s name, Monaco. That’s really the theme of the nursery, is what Monaco is about. Family moments, traveling, discussions, key points in my life, and Jeezy’s life that brought Monaco here.”