Brittney Griner and wife celebrate the arrival of their 1st child

Brittney and Cherelle Griner announced the birth of their first child together, a baby boy born on July 8. The couple shared their joyous news, revealing that their son weighed in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces at birth.

A new chapter begins

The WNBA star and her spouse have not yet released photos of their newborn, but Brittney expressed her overwhelming joy and the instant bond she felt upon meeting her son. During an interview with CBS Sports’ “We Need To Talk,” she affectionately referred to her son as “my man” and described the profound impact of his arrival, saying, “Everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window.”

Despite her excitement, Brittney faces the challenge of balancing her new role as a mother with her professional commitments, including the WNBA All-Star weekend and the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. She humorously noted that her son would understand her temporary absences, saying that her phone is now filled with pictures of him.

Journey to parenthood

The couple’s journey to parenthood was shared with fans earlier this year, with pregnancy announcements and gender reveals capturing the hearts of many. In May, they disclosed they would name their son Bash, a short yet sweet moniker filled with significance for both. Brittany, who also has twin children from a previous relationship, and Cherelle have been open about their pregnancy journey, frequently updating their followers with maternity photos and heartfelt posts.

As the Griners step into this new phase of life, the joy and challenges of parenthood await. Their story continues to inspire and resonate with many, highlighting the universal themes of love, family and new beginnings.