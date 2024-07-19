WNBA player misses All-Star event amid Delta’s canceled flights

The global computer outage impacted the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend.

Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler was set to play in this year’s skills challenge in Phoenix on July 19, but she could not get on a flight in time.

“Flight canceled,” Wheeler posted on X. “So yeah, no airlines have flights leaving out in time to make it to Phoenix in time for the Skills Challenge! The one friend I know who has a private jet, their pilot, has maxed out hours until Tuesday. Wow.”

Wheeler is one of thousands of Americans affected by the July 19 global computer outage. The technological misstep froze any progress from government agencies and businesses worldwide, which led to many stranded passengers in airports around the nation.

As of early Friday evening, more than 2,800 flights into or out of the United States were canceled, according to CNN. Over 10,000 flights were delayed coming into or leaving the United States. Over 40,000 flight delays occurred worldwide.

Wheeler, the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game MVP, was replaced in the competition by her teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

“I want to thank Delta employees Geraldine Bird and Pamela Palmer at the Atlanta airport for helping me throughout the day,” Wheeler posted on X. “Also, Indiana Fever and Pacers CEO Mel Rainees for calling all over the world to find a charter flight for me. Nothing was available.

“Appreciate the air hugs, y’all.”