Angel Reese purchases 1st home at 22

WNBA star Angel Reese is winning on and off the court with a steady succession of basketball records, commercial deals, endorsement packages, a signature shoe, and now homeownership.

The rookie sensation for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky purchased her first house at the age of 22, which she celebrated with her 5 million Instagram followers.

Angel Reese shows off the kitchen of her house

On Tuesday, April 15, the “Bayou Barbie” flexed her personal and professional checklist that reads: “Retired my momma” and “Became a homeowner” above a photo of her cheesing while standing in her kitchen hoisting a large cardboard house key.

“All at 22,” Reese penned and posted on IG and X, “So blessed.”

Angel Reese celebrates another triumph

The Baltimore-born beauty and baller also added this inspirational quote over a book in the lower right-hand corner:

“Knocked off 2 BIG things off my vision board in the first 4 months of the new year!”

Angel Reese takes a dig at her haters

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Reese elaborated on her mindset, saying:

“They said ‘she need to cover up’ so I went cover on VOGUE,” she said, referencing her haters who have chastised her for her multiple risqué outfits in public.

Reese also mocked these unknowledgeable fans by quipping, “They said ‘she can’t afford her rent’ so I went & bought a house.”

The former LSU star became a lightning rod of controversy when her Tigers thoroughly vanquished Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the 2023 national championship game. Reese became the object of Clark’s fans’ ridicule and scorn when she taunted Clark with the “can’t see me” hand gesture as the clock wound down.

Many of those fans have never forgiven Reese for that, and they remain dedicated to taunting and bullying Reese, without relent, on social media.

Therefore, when Reese admitted on social media in October 2024 that her $73,439 salary was insufficient to subsidize her living expenses, her haters had a field day scorching her.

“I just hope y’all know, the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all,” Reese said on X. “I don’t even think it pays one of my bills, literally.”

Angel Reese educates her haters

Following the verbal onslaught from her detractors, Reese returned to social media, reposting a statement from one of her fans that read: “Do y’all not see the collaborations and endorsements Angel has? I’m sure she doesn’t see that 8k leave her account.”

Angel responded to her female fan with, “Sister these folks don’t use common sense at all….”

By the start of 2025, Reese boasted an enviable portfolio of partnerships and endorsements that include Barbie/Mattel, Reebok, Hershey’s Reese’s Pieces, Beats by Dr. Dre and Good American. She also hosts a podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” which has generated revenue from its popularity.

This is why Reese was able to bring her mother on her podcast to make a stunning announcement. Reese repeated what her mother said, that she would retire as soon as she paid off her house. Reese informed her mom that can retire now because her daughter’s endorsements paid off the home.

“Before we sing ‘Happy Birthday,’ you said that if your mortgage was paid off that you would retire or you won’t work,” said on the podcast. “You can pick if you want to work still, your mortgage today has been paid.”

As her mother dissolved into tears of joy, Reese added: “That was my biggest goal in life to retire you and pay your mortgage.”

