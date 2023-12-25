This is why you shouldn’t trust Spirit Airlines during the holidays

A 6-year-old was headed from Philadelphia to Florida for the holiday season, but his grandmother said Spirit Airlines put him on the wrong flight.

Instead of landing at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, the child ended up almost three hours away in Orlando. The boy called his grandmother to say he had landed, but what he didn’t know was that it was the wrong airport.

“They told me, ‘No, he’s not on this flight. He missed his flight.’ I said, ‘No, he could not miss his flight because I have the check-in tag,’ ” the grandmother said. “I ran inside the plane to the flight attendant and I asked her, ‘Where’s my grandson? He was handed over to you at Philadelphia?’ She said, ‘No, I had no kids with me.’

“I want them to call me. Let me know how my grandson ended up in Orlando. How did that happen? Did they get him off the plane?” she said.

A Spirit Airlines spokesperson offered a statement regarding the incident, saying that the boy was always under the care and supervision of a team member, and they took immediate steps to reconnect him with his family once they learned about the error.

“We take the safety and responsibility of transporting all of our Guests seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. We apologize to the family for this experience,” the statement said.