Adrienne Bailon suffered severe panic attacks before ‘The Real’ shows (video)

Adrienne Bailon revealed a shocking secret that her co-hosts never knew about regarding her early days on the hit daytime talk show, “The Real.”

During the latest episode of the show, the cast was tasked with “asking each other about things we’ve always wanted to know.”

Bailon explained to the audience that, for an entire year, she suffered from severe and debilitating anxiety attacks that made her freeze in place. Undetected by her co-hosts, Bailo wondered if she would be able to continue on the show.

“They would like rush me off and you’d be like what’s happening, it would be that I was having panic attacks – like really really bad panic attacks.”

“Because I had had one while taping the show, every time we walked out – this is so wild. Every time we talked out for like an entire season I would hear the song and literally be like, ‘b**ch read the prompter, like just do it,” Bailon added.

“I could barely sometimes see and my hand would go numb. I’d be like my hands are numb … I can’t feel my hands”

Check out the television celebrity discussing the mental affliction below: