A ‘devastated’ Jeannie Mai desperately wants her family back

Jeannie Mai is reportedly in emotional turmoil after her estranged husband Jeezy filed for a divorce.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Jeezy, 45, took the legal steps to end his two-year marriage to Mai because, as he stated in the documents, the union was “irretrievably broken.” A source informed Entertainment Tonight that the former co-host of “The Real” and the “Lose My Mind” rapper had radically different philosophies on “certain family values and expectations.”

A source told Page Six that the emotionally-crushed Mai, 44, is desperate to preserve the sanctity of her marriage with Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins.

“The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work, and wants her family to be one solid unit,” Page Six states. “She is devastated that Jeezy filed for divorce.”

Despite the filing that shocked pop culture, along with Jeezy’s characterization of the marriage as beyond repair after just 24 months, Mai is reportedly holding out hope for reconciliation.

“Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and work things [out]. She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit,” Page six reports.

“[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. She did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down.”

What makes the Jeezy move to end the marriage even more jarring for fans is the Instagram post that Mai created just days before Jeezy’s legal team filed with a Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta.

“Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom… You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist,” Mai penned.

“Honored to walk beside you, my love.”