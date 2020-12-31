Celebrities we lost in 2020

New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration and hope. But it is also a time of quiet introspection and mourning for the invaluable treasures we lost in the past 12 months.

As we thankfully close the book on the year 2020, we also commemorate the ones we lost.

Congressman John Lewis: The venerated civil rights icon died at 80 from pancreatic cancer on July 17.

Kobe Bryant: The Los Angeles Lakers legend, 41, and daughter Gianna, 13, along with seven others perished when a helicopter they were flying in crashed into the mountains in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

Chadwick Boseman: The phenomenal Black Panther actor died at 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer on Aug. 28.

Little Richard: The music legend and rock ‘n’ roll pioneer died May 9 at 87 after a years-long battle with bone cancer.

Tommy “Tiny” Lister: Known for his role as the neighborhood bully Deebo in the classic Friday movies, the actor died at 62 on Dec. 10.

Andre Harrell: Founder of the hip-hop label Uptown Records, which once employed Diddy and helped launch the careers of Mary J. Blige and Notorious B.I.G., among others, Harrell died May 8 at 59.

Ashley Ross: The “Little Women: Atlanta” star died at 34 in a hit-and-run car crash in Georgia on April 27.

Naya Rivera: Actress and “Glee” alum Naya Rivera drowned on July 13 after going missing during a boat trip with her son at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, near Los Angeles. She was 33.

Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson: The legendary pro wrestler and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson died at 75 on Jan. 15.

Ronald “Khalis” Bell: A founding member of Kool & the Gang, Bell died at 68 on Sept. 9.

Bill Withers: The singer-songwriter behind beloved ’70s soul hits including “Lean On Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” died on March 30 of heart complications. He was 81.