Tyler Perry appeals to Georgia voters ahead of the upcoming Senate runoff

With the Georgia Senate runoff just days away, Tyler Perry has joined the growing list of celebrities appealing to Georgia voters ahead of the fateful election.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, the billionaire filmmaker uploaded a video to Facebook as he discussed the election with his followers. Although Perry admitted that he is not a fan of politics, he stressed the importance of the election and how it could set the tone for the President-elect Joe Biden and Democrats’ ability to govern and offer substantial help for the American people.

Perry publicly endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff as he criticized Mitch McConnell’s repeated actions to prohibit bringing a vote for $2,000 direct payments to American workers. Although lawmakers have expressed bipartisan support for the bill, McConnell continues to disregard the needs of the American people amid the ongoing pandemic.

The film producer-actor is urging Georgia voters to remember McConnell’s actions on election day and cast their vote for candidates willing to actively contribute to improving the federal government.

Perry’s remarks come as Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock fight to unseat Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue (R), two candidates who have found themselves at the center of controversy for making political moves to benefit their personal agendas.

The Georgia runoff, scheduled for Jan.5, will determine the fate of the U.S. Senate. If Ossoff and Warnock win the election, McConnell will also lose his rank as the senate majority leader due to the change in the number of seats Republicans would hold.