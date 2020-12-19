Tyler Perry posts photo saying he’s single, women everywhere shoot their shot

Now that Tyler Perry has confirmed that he is single, it appears he has a bigger issue to deal with: more women. After the billionaire filmmaker shared a recent gym photo as he revealed his relationship status, women started coming out of the woodworks to shoot their shot.

Tons of women have taken to social media with responses to Perry’s photo. In fact, one woman wrote, “God sent me to tell you I’m your wife,” while another said, “Being single is your choice. You definitely don’t have to be!” A third wrote, “I’m ready to mingle @tylerperry ASAP!”

Some women are even advertising their daughters as potential love interests for Perry. On Saturday, Dec. 19, one mother tweeted her daughter’s credentials to the filmmaker.

43 Saggitarius Single mother of 3… college grad… career federal employee. Prior Airforce Captain. Actively supports church and community ministries..

Love glows in her smile. She does not know I am doing this. Tyler meet my daughter Kee-Sha. My mini me.😊🧘‍♀️ — Vanessa Brooks (@Chazzi44) December 19, 2020

The flood of posts from adoring women came shortly after Perry, 51, opened up about what he describes as his “mid-life crisis.”

With the photo of himself, he wrote: “This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single, and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”