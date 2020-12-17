Tyler Perry posts thirst-trap photo while saying he’s having midlife crisis

Tyler Perry told his millions of fans that he’s in the throes of a midlife crisis, even as he flashes his newly developed muscles after undergoing a wondrous weightlifting binge in 2020.

The founder and owner of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, which has produced a blizzard of current TV shows and movies, is letting his fans know that he is now single to go along with the obvious attributes of being rich, famous, admired and influential.

But Perry also admits that these qualities have hardly insulated him against the ravages of a midlife crisis, which he says he’s embroiled in now.

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like,” Perry captioned the shot on his social media channels. “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like.”

This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and… continued: https://t.co/gLHyNwRauG pic.twitter.com/3eXzXU2BEb — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 17, 2020

Fellow celebrities gave Perry praise for his sculpted physique. Meagan Good said “Somehow this picture of midlife crisis is really inspiring 🤷🏽‍♀️ You look great my brother 🙏🏾 thank you for the love and light you always share with others 🙏🏾✨”

TV host and actor Mario Lopez exclaimed, “Let’s gem em TP!”

Balladeer Ginuwine figuratively sang Perry’s praises with, “Letsgochamp!!!!!”

The conversation quickly progressed from “PG-13” to “R,” as a number of female fans wanted to put in their application to be his new woman.

“Well sir, I’m 47 and single and a mother of two, non-problematic and YES, I’m shooting my shot!” one female fan purred on Instagram, while another commented, “let’s date i’m 30.”

Others posted selfies of themselves, with one of them writing: “This what 56, and single, and highly favored looks like….Blessed.”