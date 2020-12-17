LeBron James and Tyler Perry among ‘Forbes’ top 10 highest-paid celebrities

LeBron James is learning that winning championships in the City of Angels can be a highly profitable endeavor, while the rest of us learned that Tyler Perry still has plenty left over after giving out so much money during a tumultuous 2020.

The NBA superstar and movie mogul are among the entertainers and athletes who made Forbes’ 2020 list of “World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities.”

None came close to the actual winner in 2020, Kylie Jenner, who bagged more than $590 million in the latest fiscal year. Her brother-in-law, Kanye West, was a distant second as the rapper and former presidential candidate raked in $170 million.

Forbes explains that King James is enjoying the four-year, $153 million contract he signed in 2018 with the Los Angeles Lakers. His production and media companies, SpringHill Entertainment and Uninterrupted, respectively, are making noise and also he has those monster deals with Nike, Beats, Walmart and GMC.

Perry opened his colossal 330-acre movie studio campus in October 2019 and has been churning out a dizzying number of television shows and movies ever since. Forbes also reports that Perry is still eating off the Madea movies, which have grossed more than $660 million.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, who has topped a couple of Forbes’ highest-paid lists, continues to hover in the top 10 with the checks he collected for the upcoming films Black Adam and Red Notice.

Below are the top 10 of Forbes‘ list of the highest-paid celebrities of 2020:

1. Kylie Jenner, $590 million

2. Kanye West, $170 million

3. Roger Federer, $106.3 million

4. Cristiano Ronaldo, $105 million

5. Lionel Messi, $104 million

6. Tyler Perry, $97 million

7. Soccer star Neymar, $95.5 million

8. Howard Stern, $90 million

9. LeBron James, $88.2 million

10. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, $87.5 million