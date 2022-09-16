‘I’m not going to argue with people broker than me:’ Ye explains exit from GAP

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, said his reason for terminating his contract with the GAP was simple- they wouldn’t let him lead.

“Don’t bring a leader in and have him not lead,” Ye said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” in a surprise appearance. “Why would I argue with people getting paid by the GAP?”

“I’m sorry. I’m not going to argue with people who are broker than me about money.”

Ye said he had the top brands in the world meet with him to make the GAP partnership as successful as possible. GAP was one of Ye’s former jobs before his music career got off the ground, as he famously rapped about on his first The College Dropout album. He also shot an early music video in a GAP store for “Spaceship.”

“It was always a dream of mine to be at the GAP,” he said.

His vision was to take a collection of the world’s high fashion looks and sell them at the affordable price of $20.

“I wasn’t able to set the actual price that I wanted for this collection,” he said.

GAP sold his products above their average selling price and then sold a shirt similar to his for $19.

Also in the interview, Ye declared that he’s at the top in music, fashion and shoes. Next up, he plans to be at the top in the real estate and education arenas. His California school, Donda Academy, is named after his late mother and former educator, Donda West.

Ye made the appearance on the stock market-focused program because GAP took a huge hit in the market after the Yeezy-partnership termination.

“They have one individual on the planet who can save the GAP,” he said.

“And who is that,” the CNBC correspondent asked Ye.

“Uh, I’m asking you who do you think it is,” he responded. “Sometimes, the answer’s sitting right in front of you.”