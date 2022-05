Ye West has resurfaced with the release of the video for his song “Life of the Party” from the deluxe version of the 2021 Grammy- nominated album Donda. Photos from West’s youth have been updated with pieces from the forthcoming Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga creative exploration.



