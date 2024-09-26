Simone Biles launches eatery, joining Black athletes in culinary world

Continuing a legacy of Black athletes in the restaurant industry

Biles’ entry into the culinary world places her alongside notable Black athletes like Magic Johnson and LeBron James, who have ventured into the restaurant business with notable success. Johnson, for example, has been involved in various food and retail ventures, while James co-owns Blaze Pizza, further cementing the trend of athletes expanding their influence beyond sports. For many of these athletes, including Biles, these ventures are about more than profit — they represent a way to give back to their communities, showcase their culture and challenge stereotypes.

Elevating airport dining with Biles’ flair

Taste of Gold plans to revolutionize airport dining, located in Terminal A near Gate A8, with a bold menu of Tex-Mex-inspired dishes. Biles, in collaboration with The Playmakers Group and renowned restaurateur Mark Brezinski, aims to create an elevated dining experience for travelers. The dishes will blend comfort with luxury, echoing the unique mix of high standards and approachability that has defined Biles’ career.

“Our hope with Taste of Gold is to offer a beautiful dining experience that features award-winning, signature menu items with some of my favorite flavors sprinkled in for our guests,” she told Essence.

This restaurant is a reflection of her personal tastes and pays homage to her storied career. Like her gymnastics routines — which require precision, creativity and dedication — Biles is determined to bring that same excellence into her culinary offerings. The menu, featuring flavors that resonated with her growing up, aims to offer a unique, personal touch to guests.

From the mat to the table: Honoring Black excellence

Like Black athletes who ventured into the restaurant space before her, Biles is leveraging her platform to create something lasting. Athletes like Shaquille O’Neal, who opened Big Chicken, and Serena Williams, who invested in plant-based Impossible Meats, have used their brands to build businesses and showcase Black excellence in new spaces. For Biles, Taste of Gold is a personal project, a manifestation of her passion for food and a symbol of her larger journey. She carries with her the spirit of perseverance and innovation that has defined her career and will now define her foray into the culinary world.

More than a restaurant

Derek Missimo, managing partner of Taste of Gold, captures the essence of Biles’ influence.

“Simone Biles is the ultimate symbol of excellence. Her incredible achievements, inspirational leadership, and spirit align with our values at the Playmakers Group,” Missimo stated to Essence.

Like other athletes who’ve opened restaurants, Biles is not just creating a business; she is creating an experience. Taste of Gold will serve as a bridge between her athletic triumphs and her passion for sharing moments with others through food.

As Biles prepares to launch Taste of Gold, she is doing more than redefining airport dining — she is continuing a tradition of Black athletes who have proven their success in arenas far beyond the sports world. From the court to the kitchen, these athletes show that excellence has no boundaries.