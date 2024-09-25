Simone Biles bashed over her hair, again

Simone Biles, the world-renowned gymnast and Olympic champion, continues to be a target for online trolls, particularly regarding her hair. Despite her incredible achievements in gymnastics, the conversation around her hair often overshadows her athletic prowess. Recently, a video posted by tattoo artist Sydney, showcasing Biles’ neck tattoo, reignited discussions about her hair, with many users making derogatory comments.

The incident that sparked controversy

On Sept. 23, Sydney shared a video revealing a tattoo on Biles’ neck, which was meant to highlight the tattoo’s before and after results. However, the focus quickly shifted to Biles’ hairstyle, which was styled in her signature messy bun. This low-maintenance look is a staple for Biles during competitions, but it also drew unwarranted criticism from some social media users.

Online reactions: Support and criticism

While many fans immediately recognized Biles from the video, some took the opportunity to mock her hair. Comments ranged from jokes about her hair not being styled to outright insults suggesting she should change her hairstyle. One user remarked, “I knew that was Simone; she ain’t never got her hair done.” While another added, “It’s the nappy hair and high ponytail that gave it away for me!” Such comments highlight a troubling trend where Black women face scrutiny for their natural hair.

Defending Biles: A call against anti-Black sentiment

In response to the negative comments, many supporters defended Biles, emphasizing that criticism from within the Black community can be particularly damaging. One user stated, “Black women negatively commenting on another Black woman’s hair is very … anti-Black.” Another added, “The self-hate smh; no one has amazing hair like us. #theynotlikeus period!” These responses underscore the importance of solidarity among Black women in the face of societal pressures regarding beauty standards.

Biles’ journey with hair criticism

Biles has faced hair-related criticism for years, even before she became the most decorated gymnast in history in 2016. Earlier this year, she addressed the issue directly on her Instagram, stating, “Don’t come for me about my hair. IT WAS DONE but the bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,000 degrees.” She further advised her followers, “Next time you wanna comment on a Black girl’s hair. JUST DON’T.” This candidness reflects her growth in self-acceptance and rejection of societal beauty norms.

Embracing natural hair

In a July interview with Elle, Biles expressed her indifference to the backlash she receives about her hair, stating, “Most of the backlash we get is from our own community, which is unfortunate. I don’t really care if my edges aren’t smooth.” Her journey towards embracing her natural hair is a powerful message for young Black women everywhere, encouraging them to love and accept their natural beauty.