Tyler Perry pays $100K toward disgraced pastor’s rent

Tyler Perry has inspired nearly as much awe in recent years for his random acts of kindness as he has for the construction of his massive Atlanta-based studio campus and his dizzying array of TV shows and movies.

Page Six and the British newspaper The Sun are reporting that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not the only people the movie mogul has helped live luxuriously in Los Angeles’ most coveted suburbs. The founder of Tyler Perry Studios has plunked down a reported $100,000 advance on the rent for disgraced and deposed pastor Carl Lentz, the former leader of the New York City branch of the global megachurch Hillsong.

Lentz, who was removed from his pastoral position after leading the New York worship center for a decade, moved to California where he will take up residence in a mansion in Manhattan Beach, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles along the Pacific Coast.

The Sun reported that Perry put up $16,000 per month for the first six months to help ensure a less-cumbersome, cross-country transition for Lentz and his wife and children.

Lentz was ousted from Hillsong after years of alleged flagrant and reckless instances of infidelity, “moral failures” and other transgressions. According to People magazine, Lentz has since entered therapy to treat “depression, anxiety and pastoral burnout,” while Page Six is reporting that he and his wife also have entered “intense therapy.”

Additionally, Page Six noted that during this period of personal upheaval, Lentz has “leaned” on Perry for emotional support. Perry, 51, and Lentz, 36, have communicated regularly in recent years.

“Tyler has been friends with Carl and his wife, Laura, for years and is sticking by them and their kids during this difficult time,” according to Page Six.