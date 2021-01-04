DaBaby proclaims he and Lil Wayne are best rappers alive today

Rap music’s foundation was built on the twin pillars of machismo and braggadocio. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that certified superstar DaBaby would proclaim that he is the best rapper alive today.

DaBaby included Lil Wayne in that declaration. Not coincidentally, the North Carolina-bred lyricist made the statement from Lil Wayne’s Miami studio where they teased fans with another possible collaboration.

The rappers, who were born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, 29, and Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, 38, last paired up on Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin (Remix)” in 2019. The accompanying video that was dropped in July 2020 already boasts over 118 million views just six months.

The likes of Lil Baby, Drake, T.I. and several other A-listers might have something to say about DaBaby’s self-appraisal as rap preeminence.

DaBaby and Wayne also tag-teamed on a few joints for Wayne’s album, Funeral. Sadly, those cuts didn’t make the album due to clearance issues.

“We had two joints that didn’t make it that were just monsters,” Mack Maine told Complex magazine. “We had one with DaBaby, but we had some clearance issues. They should still be collabing soon, whether it’s on Wayne or DaBaby’s next album.”

Perhaps DaBaby is practicing the art of verbalizing what he wants to come to fruition. Paparazzi captured DaBaby hanging with Diddy in South Beach during the New Year’s holiday weekend. DaBaby would caption some of the photos on Instagram with: “Studied the greats a long time before I could share the room with em.”